Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 3,300 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for approximately 1.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 535.4% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 22,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

NYSE FMC opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

