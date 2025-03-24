Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 10,450 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 77,193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,342,000 after buying an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 281,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 108,373 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.18 and a beta of 3.38.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

