Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 680,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 79.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $132.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.56. The company has a market capitalization of $176.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.