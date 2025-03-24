Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 4,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE:BKH opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

