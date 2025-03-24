Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Bank OZK worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. UBS Group began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.23. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

