Bank First Co. (BFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 9th

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Bank First has increased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank First to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $100.53 on Monday. Bank First has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $110.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy bought 380 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick purchased 1,000 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.07 per share, with a total value of $102,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,782.45. The trade was a 49.14 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.