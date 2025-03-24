AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. Barclays boosted their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. AZEK has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $615,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 623.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

