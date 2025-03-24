AXQ Capital LP Takes $246,000 Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AMPH opened at $28.29 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

