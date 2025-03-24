AXQ Capital LP Makes New $263,000 Investment in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $28,978,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,284,000 after acquiring an additional 90,726 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 394,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,680,000 after acquiring an additional 82,843 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 117,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $129.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $124.66 and a 52 week high of $207.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KWR

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.