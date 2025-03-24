AXQ Capital LP Invests $257,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SEI Investments by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 258,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 108,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 59,214 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $5,787,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares in the company, valued at $568,868,356. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $75.84 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.