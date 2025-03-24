AXQ Capital LP Has $396,000 Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

AXQ Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Saia Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $362.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.30. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.68 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.39.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

