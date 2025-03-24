AXQ Capital LP Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AXQ Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Umpqua Bank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $658.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $689.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $813.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

