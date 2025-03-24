AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 5,196 Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

