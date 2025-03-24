AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,018 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

MOH stock opened at $309.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.21. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.69.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

