Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Aware Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $1.69 on Friday. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Aware as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
