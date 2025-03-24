Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.56. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 45,420 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Aveanna Healthcare

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $339,217.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,453,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,253.48. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

See Also

