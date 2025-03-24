Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 3124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Astronics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $928.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

