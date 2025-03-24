Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Get Our Latest Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.