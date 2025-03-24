Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arlo Technologies worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARLO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $105,021.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 602,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,660.28. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 46,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $546,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,161,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,862,763.52. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 648,743 shares of company stock valued at $7,503,028. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

About Arlo Technologies

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.