Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $379,402.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,449.20. The trade was a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $332,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,832.50. The trade was a 44.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94,430 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

