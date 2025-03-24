Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ APTO opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

