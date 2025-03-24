Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.03% of AON worth $7,010,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $390.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.74. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.