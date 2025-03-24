ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 2.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,643,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,590,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $10,052,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 473,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 0.1 %

ANSS stock opened at $324.20 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.82 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.