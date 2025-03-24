Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

