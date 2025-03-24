AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,836,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,525,000 after purchasing an additional 962,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 193,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after buying an additional 2,491,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,504.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 391,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 367,306 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $35.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

