AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $35.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 43.13%.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.