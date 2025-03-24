Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 2253763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. StockNews.com cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Angi from $1.70 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Angi Trading Up 946.6 %

Institutional Trading of Angi

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Angi during the third quarter valued at $645,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 262,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,704 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the third quarter worth about $116,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 1.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,729,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Angi during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Further Reading

