Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $93.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

