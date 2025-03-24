Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

