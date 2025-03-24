Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $44.11 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

