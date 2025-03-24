Andrew Kang Buys 1,500 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $31.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.72. 22,854,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,046,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,486.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

