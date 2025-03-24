Analyzing Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Protara Therapeutics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 389.13%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,027.66%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Protara Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -55.96% -49.06% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -528.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.42 million ($2.40) -1.92 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.19 million ($4.80) -0.29

Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis; and for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.