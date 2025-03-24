Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Price Target at $89.83

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.65.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $83.00 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

