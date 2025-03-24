Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after buying an additional 2,108,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,540,000 after acquiring an additional 564,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

APH stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

