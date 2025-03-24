American Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

NYSE:FLNG opened at $22.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

