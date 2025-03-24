American Century Companies Inc. Has $144.81 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of PayPal worth $144,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 95,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

