American Century Companies Inc. Has $132.76 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,545,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.43% of VICI Properties worth $132,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $761,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 10.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 511,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

