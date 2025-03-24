American Century Companies Inc. Has $124.74 Million Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.79% of GMS worth $124,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.73. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on GMS in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

