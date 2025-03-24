American Century Companies Inc. Has $110.92 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318,155 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Terreno Realty worth $110,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.