American Century Companies Inc. Buys 15,781 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $137,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after purchasing an additional 315,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 406,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,959,000 after purchasing an additional 125,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSI opened at $423.39 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.45 and a 200 day moving average of $459.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

