American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 19,133 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,133 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Digital Realty Trust worth $116,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Stolper Co raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $150.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.54 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.82 and its 200-day moving average is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

