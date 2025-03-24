AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

ABCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. 14,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,862. AmBase has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

