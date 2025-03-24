Amaroq Minerals’ (AMRQ) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.61) price objective on the stock.

AMRQ stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £676.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 0.67. Amaroq Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 56 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.50 ($1.57). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.27.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd is focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland.

The company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region.

Amaroq’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine.

