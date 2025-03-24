Amaroq Minerals’ (AMRQ) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.61) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.61) price target on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Amaroq Minerals Ltd is focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland.
The company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region.
Amaroq’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine.
