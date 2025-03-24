Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 3193741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.21.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

