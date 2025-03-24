Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 44,602,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 50,077,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.