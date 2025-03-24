aixbt by Virtuals Price Hits $0.13 (AIXBT)

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, aixbt by Virtuals has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. aixbt by Virtuals has a market cap of $112.07 million and approximately $106.12 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aixbt by Virtuals token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aixbt by Virtuals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,221.00 or 0.99492681 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,023.53 or 0.96986039 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

aixbt by Virtuals Profile

aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent.

Buying and Selling aixbt by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915 with 854,527,599.38413915 in circulation. The last known price of aixbt is 0.11137752 USD and is up 7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $55,637,348.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aixbt by Virtuals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aixbt by Virtuals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aixbt by Virtuals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aixbt by Virtuals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.