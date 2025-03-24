Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Trimmed by Walnut Level Capital LLC

Walnut Level Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 3.1% of Walnut Level Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Walnut Level Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,231,560,000 after purchasing an additional 207,404 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $21,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $291.35 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.53 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.69.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In related news, insider Kurt Lefevere sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.17, for a total value of $474,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $462,240.54. This represents a 50.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,560.58. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,842,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

