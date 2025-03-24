Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 18,209 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,606,000 after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,300,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth about $61,858,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $19.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.60.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

