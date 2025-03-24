Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 10,519 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of ExlService worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in ExlService by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $90,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,443.52. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

