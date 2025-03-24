Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,265,000 after buying an additional 4,304,896 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,326 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,204,000 after purchasing an additional 599,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,350,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 441,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $34.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

