Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. RBC Bearings comprises 1.3% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,466 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $329.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.81. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $241.43 and a one year high of $372.83.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,129.50. The trade was a 41.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,523.92. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

